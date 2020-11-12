Perak flood evacuees up to 381

Perak Education, Human Capital Development, NGO and Civil Society Committee chairman Razman Zakaria examines water levels in Kampung Tanjung Bugis, Tebuk Panchor in Bagan Serai, September 14, 2020. — Bernama

IPOH, Nov 12 — A total of 381 residents in the Larut, Matang and Selama district have been evacuated to five flood relief centres as at 7am today, from only 86 last night, following heavy rain since yesterday.

A spokesman at the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said the flood evacuees included 90 people from Kampung Sg Ara, who were being accommodated at the community hall in the village and 215 people from Kampung Pantai Besar and Kampung Jemerang Star, who are at the relief centres at Dewan Orang Ramai Pantai Besar and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pantai Besar.

The evacuees also included 44 people from Kampung Changkat Baru, Matang, who are given temporary shelter at the relief centre at Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Ngah Ibrahim Al Barakah, and 32 residents of Kampung Air Kuning, who are accommodated at the community hall in the village.

The rain has stopped and the flood water has receded, but the evacuees will take time to clean their houses before going home, he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama