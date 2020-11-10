Pollution behind latest water cut traced to Indah Water plant in Rawang, says Selangor exco

The Indah Water logo is pictured at the Pantai 2 Sewage Treatment Plant in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The source of the latest case of pollution to Air Selangor’s water treatment plants is alleged to have originated from an Indah Water treatment plant in Rawang, Selangor executive councillor (exco) Hee Loy Sian revealed this afternoon.

The Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman, when answering Bukit Lanjan state assemblyman Elizabeth Wong, who questioned the status of the latest contamination, said preliminary investigations by authorities suggest the latest incident could have happened between 7am and 10am this morning.

“We found the location that polluted Sungai Selangor was from an Indah Water plant located in Taman Velox.

“It occurred in Rawang after the Sungai Gong reservoir,” he said referring to the contamination, adding that the disposed contaminant resembled traits of solvent.

Hee told the Selangor State Legislative Assembly this initial conclusion was made after Air Selangor’s readings of the four treatment plants showed neutral results as of 7am this morning, hours before the contamination was detected.

Hee said authorities have not ruled out possible sabotage, with the incident happening barely 24-hours after amendments were made to the Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (Luas) Enactment 1999 for heavier penalties to be given to polluters.

“We suspect there is a sabotage that could have happened; we will make a police report to find out who is the culprit,” he added.

MORE TO COME