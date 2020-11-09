MDEC announces four new appointments to its board

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has appointed four industry trailblazers to its board of directors as it intensifies efforts to reinvent the nation’s digital economy in the era of fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0) and towards the vision of Malaysia 5.0.

The agency said the four new members are AirAsia Group president (AirAsia Digital) Aireen Omar, Artificial Intelligence in Medical Epidemiology co-founder Dhesi Baha, AXA Group Asia Market operations general manager Farouk Peter Lee and AHB International Bhd director of legal and administration Jaleeludeen Abu Baker.

“The new members would complement the seven current board members, working alongside MDEC’s chief executive officer Surina Shukri and experienced management team to spearhead the agency’s goal to reinvent its approach towards growth of digitally-skilled Malaysians, digitally-powered businesses and digital investments,” it said in a statement today.

MDEC chairman Datuk Wira Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said the new appointments would recalibrate and diversify the composition of MDEC’s board of directors to strengthen its mission to bring the benefits of digital technologies and solutions to all levels of Malaysian society.

“The globally-recognised track record of these accomplished leaders provides MDEC and all of its stakeholders with deep sector expertise, high performance leadership and effective governance.

“The new board members will also empower our efforts to harness opportunities in the next normal, benefitting micro small and medium enterprises, gig workers, multinational companies and the public sector alike,” he said. — Bernama