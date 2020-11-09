Covid-19: EPF Klang to close for one day tomorrow for disinfection

The employees of EPF Klang who were identified as close contacts have gone through the Covid-19 swab test, and are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period as per the National Security Council’s guidelines. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is closing its Klang branch office and counters for one day tomorrow to conduct disinfection and sanitisation.

It said the move was taken as one of the employees at the branch has tested positive for Covid-19.

The employee is now undergoing treatment for recovery.

“Members who have appointments at EPF Klang scheduled on November 10, 2020 are requested to log onto the Janji Temu Online facility (www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu) to reschedule their visits.

“The branch will reopen to members on November 11, 2020, from 9am till 2pm,” it said in a statement today.

All other employees of the said branch are also instructed to undergo Covid-19 testing. — Bernama