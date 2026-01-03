KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Police are tracking several individuals involved in an attempted cable theft case in the Sg Lalang, Semenyih area earlier yesterday.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said a report regarding the incident was received at 2.08pm yesterday.

“The incident is believed to have occurred at about 9.30am and efforts are being carried out to trace and arrest the suspects, who were using a four-wheel drive vehicle and a motorcycle.

“The case is being investigated under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code, which provides for a punishment of up to seven years’ imprisonment or a fine,” he said in a statement here yesterday night.

Naazron said members of the public with information on the incident can contact the nearest police station or get in touch with the investigating officer, Sgt A Vaelmurgan, at 019-611 1660 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama