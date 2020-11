Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Malaysia recorded 825 new Covid-19 cases since yesterday, in the first significant decline since days of remaining in the four-figure range.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, this was also accompanied by 825 recoveries.

The two figures brought active cases to 11,689, he said.

“From the cases recorded today, there were four deaths, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 286,” he said in a statement today.

