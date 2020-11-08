Kit Siang: Let Biden’s win be a reminder to Malaysians who made change in GE14

Drawing similarities between Malaysia’s political landscape to the US, Lim said Malaysia could be facing the same disinformation and fake news influence as what is happening in the US. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The US elections this week is both an ominous warning and a great inspiration for Malaysians who feel that Malaysia deserves better in all areas of national life, veteran politician Lim Kit Siang said today.

Drawing similarities between Malaysia’s political landscape to the US, Lim said Malaysia could be facing the same disinformation and fake news influence as what is happening in the US.

“We must not take lightly the power of disinformation and fake news to distract public attention from the 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad) financial scandal,” said Lim, also referring to the abuse of power, corruption and money-laundering of a kleptocracy by the manufacture and dissemination of lies and falsehoods that the DAP is anti-Malay, anti-Islam, anti-Royalty and even communist by Umno propagandists and cybertroopers.

The Iskandar Puteri MP and DAP adviser also reminded that Donald Trump’s almost win of the US presidential election is a testimony of the power of disinformation and fake news, that despite ignoring over 10 million Covid-19 cases and nearly a quarter of a million of Covid-19 fatalities, Trump was still nearly made the US president.

“It has been estimated that since he entered the White House four years ago, Trump has told more than 25,000 falsehoods in office.

“But all is not lost — that Joe Biden’s win is also a testimony of the power of national renewal and the ability of the ordinary people to save a country from infamy and perdition.

“This is a day that Malaysians must reflect and resolve that the ‘political miracle’ of the 14th General Election on May 8, 2018 is not a ‘flash in the pan’ but represented the deep conviction of majority of Malaysians who want the country to become — in the words of Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman — ‘a beacon of light in a difficult and a distracted world’,” he said.

Current live updates indicate that Biden, after flipping the battleground state of Pennsylvania blue, has claimed more than the 270 Electoral College votes required for the White House.