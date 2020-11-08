Azmin optimistic of future Malaysia-US trade relations following Biden’s victory

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is pictured after a Perikatan Nasional meeting at the Hilton hotel in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is optimistic of the future of Putrajaya’s trade ties with Washington following Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential race amid major challenges facing the global economy.

“We’re optimistic that Malaysia-US trade relations will remain strong and vibrant and that the US business community will continue to explore further opportunities for greater direct investments in Malaysia,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin’s remarks came as Biden, former two-term vice-president under Barack Obama and 36 years Senate veteran, won the US presidential election to be the 46th US president.

“I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to President-elect Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States of America,” Mohamed Azmin said in a statement today.

He also congratulated Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on being elected the first ever woman US vice-president.

Mohamed Azmin said Biden was elected at a particularly crucial moment in history when humanity across the world is battling a virulent pandemic of unprecedented proportions.

“Malaysia looks forward to America’s leadership in confronting the ravaging impact of Covid-19 and re-charting the future of America’s trajectory in the geopolitical landscape as a beacon to the world for peace and security,” he said.

He said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) also looks forward to continued fruitful ASEAN-US partnership, particularly in efforts to re-invigorate the regional economy, as well as greater US participation in the promotion of free trade and multilateral engagement among members of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation. — Bernama