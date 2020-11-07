State leaders satisfied with people-friendly Budget 2021, say it encompasses all economic sectors

A farmer works at a vegetable farm in Kapar November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Several state leaders have expressed their satisfaction with Budget 2021, saying it is people friendly and encompasses all economic sectors.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Budget would directly benefit the people in the state especially through proposed infrastructure projects like the Kubang Pasu water treatment plant, upgrading of the Grik-Kulim federal road and the special development zone in Yan and Baling.

“Both the increased rubber production incentive and incentives to fishermen and farmers will greatly benefit the target groups in Kedah. For the upgrading of rural roads worth RM1.32 billion, I do hope that the roads in the areas under the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada), the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) and Felda will be given attention,” he said.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the government needs to ensure every proposal in the budget is implemented properly.

“Budget 2021 proves that the government has heard the people. It is very important for the government to ensure assistance reaches the target groups,” he added.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the Budget showed the government’s commitment to helping the people through various initiatives, especially the B40 group that is badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This includes the Felda settlers’ debt interest write-off of RM400 million that will bring much needed relief to the settlers,” he said, describing the budget as people friendly.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Budget focused on financial assistance to reduce the impact of Covid-19, adding that the state government would ensure the aid provided would be used for the people in addition to the economic sector in Penang.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Assistant Minister for Water Supply Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the Budget allocation to improve rural infrastructure would reduce the burden borne by Sarawak.

“The announcement of the RM632 million allocation for rural and alternative water supply for an estimated 4,800 houses will help Sarawak in the state’s effort to supply clean water to every household in Sarawak by 2025,” he said. ― Bernama