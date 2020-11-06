Water supply disruption: SAINS says providing water to affected areas in Port Dickson and Seremban

Yesterday that over 45,000 SAINS account holders involving a large area of Port Dickson and Seremban faced water supply disruptions following heavy rains that affected the operations at the Sungai Linggi water treatment plant. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Nov 5 ― A total of 11 treated water tankers and 44 static tanks have been sent to areas affected by water disruptions around Port Dickson and Seremban since this morning.

Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) Public Relations Division chief Norzita Ismail said water would be supplied until work conducted by the Irrigation and Drainage Department to shore up the collapsed bank at Sungai Linggi was completed.

“SAINS has also opened several water collection areas for industrial and domestic users through tankers,” she said in a statement today.

As of today, a total of 17 tankers from water operators, including Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad and Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd, had been sent to distribute water to affected areas until the situation is under control and water is fully restored.

The media reported yesterday that over 45,000 SAINS account holders involving a large area of Port Dickson and Seremban faced water supply disruptions following heavy rains that affected the operations at the Sungai Linggi water treatment plant.

The areas affected included the PD Golf & Country Club, PD Perdana, Desa Lagun Resort, the whole Rantau area inolving Ulu Lalang, Kampung Solok, Kampung Sega Ulu, Sega Hilir and Jalan Kuala Sawah. ― Bernama