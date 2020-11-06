Selangor seeking return of Gombak land given to Putrajaya after years-long delay in proposed sewage plant

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari answers a question at the State Legislative Assembly in Shah Alam July 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The Selangor government will mount a bid to reclaim a piece of land in Gombak that it had given to the federal government some years ago for the development of a sewage treatment facility.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari told the Selangor Legislative Assembly today that the proposed Indah Water facility had not been developed.

He explained that his state administration had received approval from the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry (KATS) when Pakatan Harapan (PH) controlled Putrajaya, but the transfer was halted after Perikatan Nasional (PN) took power in March and made some administrative changes.

KATS was renamed the Ministry of Environment and Water with the official abbreviation MEWA in April, and later changed again to the current KASA, which is its Malay acronym.

“We are still discussing how to get the land back, the ministry was changed from KATS to MEWA to now KASA.

“Our purpose is to hand over the land to the federal government for the rehabilitation area of the Indah Water treatment plant, but due to technological development, the land is not used as intended.

“We, the state government, really want to get the land back,” Amiruddin said during the state Budget 2021 debate for the Gombak Land Office.

Amiruddin was replying Saari Sungib (PH-Hulu Kelang), who asked about the status of the land in Gombak, citing the lack of development carried out as planned for years.

“The land that is said to be used by the federal government was said to be a sewage plant, but after the time was finished, it did not happen.

“I would like the support from the Gombak Land District office for it to be returned to the state government as we could use it for development,” Saari said.

The assembly today approved the sum of RM13,834,087.65 as next year’s budget for the Gombak Land District Office.

Amiruddin tabled Selangor Budget 2021 on October 30, amounting to RM2.32 billion.

He said of the total, RM1.22 billion or 53 per cent is for operating expenditure while RM1.1 billion or 47 per cent will be for development.