Putrajaya to keep KL-Singapore HSR, inject RM15b into transport projects

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tables Budget 2021 in Parliament November 6, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The Perikatan Nasional government signalled today its intent on keeping transportation a core agenda, pledging to continue with the mega projects inherited from past administrations while injecting RM15 billion under Budget 2021 to build more infrastructure.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz told Parliament this evening that Putrajaya will continue with the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

“This project is expected to generate a positive multiplier effect to the country's economy. However, it is subject to further discussion with Singapore,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost between RM75 billion to RM105 billion.

Zafrul also said RM15 billion will be channelled into completing the Pan Borneo Highway, new phases for the Gemas-Johor Baru Double Tracking Rail, and the first phase of the Klang Valley Double Tracking Rail.

Putrajaya also will continue the Rapid Transit System Link from Johor Baru to Woodlands, Singapore, and MRT3 in Klang Valley.

Seven other projects worth around RM3.8 billion were also announced, including the Second Phase of the Klang Third Bridge in Selangor; continuing the Central Spine Project with the new alignment from Kelantan to Pahang; and upgrading the bridge across Sungai Marang,

Other projects were upgrading of the Federal Road connecting Gerik, Perak to Kulim, Kedah; to continue building and upgrading Phas Three of the Pulau Indah, Klang Ringroad, Selangor; construction of the Pan Borneo Highway Sabah from Serusop to Pituru; and construction of the Cameron Highlands Bypass road, Pahang with emphasis on preserving the environment.