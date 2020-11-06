Flood situation improves in Selangor, only two relief centres remain open

A woman is pictured at at an evacuation centre in Sekolah Parit Mahang in Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 6 — The flood situation in the state is improving when one temporary relief centre at Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Dengkil, Sepang near here was closed last night.

Selangor Disaster Management Unit Operations officer, Muhammad Izzat Haziq Mohd Nazir said the centre which accommodated 24 people was closed at 9.30pm.

Only two temporary relief centres were still operating namely the Pekan Dengkil Community Hall with 39 victims from nine families and the Taman Gemilang Community Hall involving 55 victims from 14 families, he said when contacted today.

Continuous heavy downpour for several hours on Tuesday caused Sungai Semenyih to overflow into the nearby areas. — Bernama



