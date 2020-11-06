Congregational, Friday prayers allowed in Mukim 12 amid CMCO, says Penang mufti

Muslims attending Friday prayers at the Penang State Mosque in George Town May 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 6 — Mosques and surau in areas in Mukim 12, Barat Daya near here which have been placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) are allowed to hold Friday prayers and other congregational prayers subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

Penang mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said in accordance with the decision taken by the Islamic Affairs State Executive Council Meeting (MMK), the number of people in the congregation is based on the actual capacity of the prayer hall of the mosques or surau concerned.

“Friday prayer sessions should be completed within 20 minutes only and no qabliyyah prayers (prayers that are performed before every obligatory prayer) are allowed,” he said when contacted today.

On Wednesday, Senior Minster (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that CMCO would be imposed in Mukim 12, Barat Daya from Nov 6-18 following increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the sub-district.

Wan Salim said however, activities such as religious lectures or talks as well as visiting of graves in Muslim cemeteries, are not allowed to be held throughout the CMCO period.

“The CMCO directives for the implementation of activities in mosques and surau in the state will be issued from time to time subject to the current situation and advice from the Health Ministry and the National Security Council,” he said.

Meanwhile he said during the CMCO period, solemnisation ceremonies can only be held at the District Religious Office with the maximum attendance of 10 family members from both of the groom and bride sides.

Burial can only be attended by gravediggers, talqin reader and family members of the deceased with the most minimal number of attendees, he added. — Bernama