Budget 2021: Minister announces RM158m for development, well-being of Orang Asli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — A total of RM158 million is allocated to the Orang Asli community, among them for the implementation of social assistance programmes and the Integrated Development Programme for Orang Asli Villages.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government would also upgrade and build 14 new kindergartens, among them at Pos Slim Sungai Kinta, Perak and Pos Sungai Kelai Jempol, Negeri Sembilan.

“At the same time, the government has also provided RM5 million to carry out land survey work for the demarcation of borders in 21 Orang Asli villages and RM41 million has also been allocated for the Native Customary Rights programme in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said when tabling the Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Tengku Zafrul said to promote the culture of volunteerism at the community level, the government would increase the grant to each Rukun Tetangga area (KRT) from RM4,800 to RM6,000 with an allocation of almost RM50 million which would benefit more than 8,000 KRT.

“The government will also allocate RM50 million for repairs, maintenance and small development projects for places of worship in areas under the local authorities. This allocation also includes the implementation of unity programmes with the cooperation of houses of worship management and the local community,” he said.

He added, the Malaysian Prisons Department will be allocated RM20 million to implement Human Development Programme among others to provide vocational skills training to prisoners. Through this programme, inmates have produced various products under MyPRIDE brand and the Royal Pahang Weave.

“To encourage employers to provide employment opportunities for ex-convicts and former drug addicts and integrate them into the society, further tax deduction on remuneration is given to employers who employ ex-convicts, parolees, supervised persons and ex-drug dependants is extended until year of assessment 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said a total of RM15 million will be allocated to the Cultural Arts Economic Development Agency (Cendana) to implement various arts and culture programmes that will benefit more than 5,000 art activists and behind-the-scenes production crew.

In addition, the government will also increase the annual financial aid to operate the Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PAWE) managed by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from RM33,000 to RM50,000 which is expected to benefit 285 PAWEs nationwide.

“The government will also allocate RM170 million for early childhood education programmes by the Community Development Department or Kemas. This allocation among others is to fund Supplementary Food Assistance, Per Capita Assistance as well as maintenance and repair works for both Tabika and Taska.

“To ease the burden of the cost of living for the urban B40 group especially working parents, the government will allocate RM20 million to establish Community Centres as transit care centres for children after school,” he said. — Bernama