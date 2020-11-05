On CMCO eve, Penang chief minister says all economic, industrial activities in Mukim 12 can continue

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at Komtar, October 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 5 — All economic and industrial activities in Penang’s Mukim 12 are allowed to continue as long as full compliance with regulations under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is ensured, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

The area has been placed under travel restrictions from tomorrow until November 19 to prevent further Covid-19 infections and is the hub for Penang’s factories.

“The main areas involved are Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru, Queensbay, Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, Sungai Ara and Batu Manning that involves an area of about 26.7 km sq with an estimated population of 150,000,” Chow said in a statement after a discussion with the state division of the National Security Council on details of the SOPs for Mukim 12.

He warned that entry and exit into the area will be under strict watch and advised those working in Mukim 12 to make sure they have valid work passes or work letters from their employers.

“The police will announce the location of roadblocks in the CMCO area,” Chow added.

More than 400,000 residents and workers in Penang are estimated to be affected by the Mukim 12 CMCO. Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang had earlier today disclosed that the area has some 40,000 residences and about 13,000 commercial units including hotels, complexes, offices and industries.

Chow said only two people are allowed to travel in a vehicle in the area to buy basic necessities, food and medicine while high risk groups such as children are not encouraged to go out to public, open or crowded places.

He added that all public transport including buses, taxies and e-hailing rides are allowed to operate as usual.

As for recreational and sports activities, he said only activities involving not more than 10 people in an open space and done individually, without any physical touching, are allowed.

All public and private educational institutions including schools, universities, colleges, kindergartens, nurseries and daycare centres will be closed during the CMCO.

“The federal government will issue a more detailed SOP for reference,” he said.

He called on those living in Mukim 12 to remain calm and to adhere to the SOP of the CMCO.

Earlier, Penang sports executive coucillor Soon Lip Chee issued a statement that all state athletes and trainers living in Mukim 12 will be exempted from preparatory training for Sukan Malaysia during the CMCO.

He said the public in the CMCO area can still take part in individual activities such as esports, walking, jogging, cycling and aerobic exercises individually.

Soon said all indoor sports activities that involved teams will not be allowed and swimming pools will be closed.