King reminds Putrajaya to go through Budget 2021 feedback with a fine-tooth comb, be inclusive

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Mustafa Ri'ayatuddin Billah Shah waves at reporters as he arrives at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The government has been advised to study in detail every suggestion it received to formulate the national Budget 2021 that is inclusive and comprehensive, and centred on the wellbeing of the people, recovery of the country’s economy and effective curb of the spreading of Covid-19.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed this hope after granting an audience to Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at Istana Negara today.

At the audience, which lasted 70 minutes, Al-Sultan Abdullah was briefed on the country’s current economic situation and fiscal outlook, as well as the Ministry of Finance’s preparations in formulating Budget 2021, an effort that began in July and involved 40 engagement sessions with over 2,000 individuals, industry players and politicians.

“His Majesty also expressed appreciation for the spirit of bipartisanship and consensus shown by the government and all political parties,” Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement here.

Also present during the audience was Treasury secretary-general Datuk Asri Hamidon.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is of the opinion that the practice of political maturity by setting aside party or personal interests and differences is very important right now to ensure the people’s safety and wellbeing as well as the country which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said His Majesty also said it was also in accordance with the culture of syura (consultation) most encouraged by Islam as showcased by the Malay Rulers during Their Majesties’ special meeting at Istana Negara on Oct 25.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said in this difficult and critical situation, it was most appropriate for the wellbeing of the general public to be put above individual interests.

In this regard, His Majesty also expressed hope that the spirit of consensus could be continued for the wellbeing of the people and the country. — Bernama