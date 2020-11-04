Covid-19: Malaysia hits four digits yet again with 1,032 new cases, eight deaths

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Health Ministry today reported 1,054 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham in a press conference today said of the 1,054 new cases, Klang Valley alone recorded 244 cases.

“The 1,032 cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 35,425.

“Currently, active cases stand at 10,339, with 82 patients being treated in intensive care from which 27 requires respiratory assistance,” he said.

