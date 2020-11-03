Takiyuddin: Undi 18, automatic voter registration to kick in latest by July 2021

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan addresses reporters in Putrajaya August 19, 2020.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The implementation of the 18-year-old voting age and automatic voter registration is expected to commence at the latest by July next year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said that the Election Commission (EC) is currently working with the National Registration Department (NRD) through both parties’ task force committee to make preparations to implement automatic voter registration and other related matters.

“It is expected that all preparations will be completed within 18 to 24 months from the date of approval by the Senate on July 25, last year,” he said in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) on the date that the government would implement automatic voter registration and the 18-year-old voting age.

Takiyuddin added that EC has been working on the amendments to the Election (Voter Registration) Regulations 2002 and other relevant laws, preparing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), system and infrastructure for the purpose.

“EC held several engagement sessions with government departments and agencies, political parties from the opposition and government bloc, and non-governmental organisations as well as Sarawak and Sabah political parties,” he added.

He said that, from the sessions, EC has briefed other parties on the planning and implementation of the amendments to the law which have been approved as well as obtaining their feedback and views. ― Bernama