PMO: Agong consents to appointment of three new EAIC members

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah has consented to the appointment of three new commissioners for the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced today.

The trio are Tan Sri Mahmood Adam, Tan Sri Aziah Ali, and Datuk Alizatul Khair Osman Khairuddin, whose appointments came into effect on November 1.

“These appointments complete the line-up of the commissioners of the EAIC, led by Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Haji Hassan (Chairman), Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali (Deputy Chairman), Datuk John Louis O’hara and Prof. Dr. Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod.

“The line -up of EAIC commissioners will surely continue to drive the goals and commitment of the EAIC to uphold integrity among enforcement agencies,” PMO said in a statement.



