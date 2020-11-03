Perak police bust condo call centre cons impersonating Pos Malaysia staff, Sabah and Terengganu cops

Perak acting police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Goh Boon Keng showing the items seized during a raid in Ipoh November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 3 — Perak police have uncovered another syndicate run by Malaysians believed have swindled their fellow citizens of more than RM11 million.

State acting police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Goh Boon Keng said 22 Malaysians aged between 18 and 27, including four women, were arrested during a sting at a condominium in Seri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur on October 30.

“The suspects have been using the condominium as a calling centre to cheat the victims by disguising themselves as Pos Malaysia officers and police personnel from Sabah and Terengganu,” he told a press conference at the Perak police headquarters here today.

Goh said that police also seized 34 multiple mobile phones, 24 iPads, three laptops, one portable tablet and one vehicle during the raid.

“Police also found scripts written in three languages, namely Malay, English and Chinese, that were believed used to cheat the victims. The suspects are trained to cheat the victims.

“All the suspects were remanded for four days since the day of the arrest and police are in the midst of extending the remands,” he said, adding the suspects have no criminal records.

He said that the syndicate believed to be operating for two years and targeting local victims nationwide.

“This is the first time Malaysian police have caught Macau scam which target and cheat local victims.

“The group was previously operating overseas, but came back to Malaysia due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group is believed to be responsible for 76 Macau scam cases,” he explained.

Goh said police managed to cripple the syndicate following a week of investigation after receiving a report from a victim in Ipoh.

“The victim, who is a female, working in Bandar Cyber here had on October 19 received a call from a female suspect, who identified herself as a Pos Malaysia officer,” he related.

He added that the victim was told that her couriered parcel was being held up in Sabah and was connected to a person impersonating a police sergeant based in the state headquarters.

He added that the bogus cop told the victim her identification card and bank account was linked to a money laundering case involving RM148,000.

“The suspect scared the victim by saying that all her bank accounts will be frozen. The victim then followed the suspect’s orders by transferring RM43,000 to an Ambank account and RM24,000 to a Maybank account on October 20.

“Only after that, the victim realised she was cheated and lodged a report at the Simpang Pulai police station here,” Goh said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, punishable with a minimum jail term of one year and up to 10 years, whipping, and a fine.

Goh also advised the public to not entertain suspicious calls and stressed that authorities will not take legal via phone calls, but will only inform through registered letters.