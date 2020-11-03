Health Ministry proposes Covid-19 test every two weeks for those attending Parliament

The Health Ministry has proposed fortnightly Covid-19 tests for those who must attend Parliament. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that the Health Ministry has proposed fortnightly Covid-19 tests for those who must attend Parliament.

“One of our suggestions is to do testing every two weeks. We will present the proposal (to the National Security Council). I have also discussed this with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker (Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun). Perhaps, they will consider the suggestion.”

“At the moment the testing was done three days before the Parliament session. So for six weeks, they are still exposed... those who need to be there are exposed,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press briefing today.

Dr Noor Hisham said this was among the proactive action needed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Yesterday, Dewan Negara Senator Ras Adiba Radzi confirmed that one of her aides had tested positive for Covid-19.

It was also disclosed that another Parliament staff, an auxiliary policeman, had tested positive. Contact tracing showed that his wife and three colleagues had also contracted the virus.

Following this the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday and today ended at 1pm after MPs agreed to the motion to shorten proceedings tabled by minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin yesterday tabled the motion under Standing Order 12 (1), citing the Covid-19 infections of several Dewan Negara staff.

Budget 2021 is scheduled for Friday and is traditionally held after the afternoon Friday prayers.

However, Parliament has yet to make an announcement on this.