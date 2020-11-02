New EMCO at Health Ministry facility in Johor Baru; two Sabah lockdowns extended

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference on the development of the recovery movement control order at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, October 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Health Ministry’s Training Institute (ILKKM) in Johor Baru has been placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) after 46 trainees tested positive for Covid-19, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The EMCO will begin from tomorrow until November 16, he added.

“As of now, we found 46 Covid-19 positive individuals from 1,515 screenings.

“The EMCO will affect 1,559 people, which includes students, teachers and their families.

“Food supplies to ILKKM trainees will be provided by the state government or the Welfare Department,” he said during a press conference today.

Ismail also announced the decision to extend the EMCO at the Kepayan Prison and Taman Mat Salleh Prison Quarters, Kampung Matambai in Kota Kinabalu, which was supposed to end today, until November 16.

He said as of November 1, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases involving the area was 1,671 while the number of those screened was 3,509 people including prisoners, officers, staff and their family members.

However, Ismail also announced that the EMCO in Labuan’s Kampung Saguking Laut and Kampung Sebor Laut will not be extended and will end tomorrow.

“Screenings by the MOH until now found that the positive cases of Covid-19 in this area have decreased and been controlled.

“In relation to that, today’s special session agreed to end the EMCO for Kampung Saguking Laut and Kampung Sebor Laut, Labuan on November 3, 2020 as scheduled.

“However, these two localities are still subject to the implementation of CMCO in Labuan which is in force,” he said.

On a related issue, Ismail also announced amendments to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the EMCO in Sabah, after residents said they were facing problems in withdrawing money from banks as well as purchasing essential supplies such as milk, disposable diapers, soap and medicines.

He said a representative from each household would be allowed to leave the EMCO area with the permission of the police specifically to withdraw money from the automated teller machines and buy basic necessities and non-food items.

He also added that markets are allowed to operate in the EMCO area twice a week from 6am to 2pm.

“However, this amendment does not apply to the prisons and temporary detention centres in Sabah,” he said.