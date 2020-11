Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya October 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Health Ministry reported 834 new Covid-19 cases today, including 157 in Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all but three of the cases were local transmissions.

He reported 900 more recovered patients today, pushing the number of active cases below 10,000 again.

However, Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that two more Covid-19 patients have died, bringing the country’s death toll to 251.

