Guan Eng: No Unity Budget if Perikatan rejects Pakatan’s fiscal measures to save jobs, economy

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today listed six fiscal measures, as recommended by Pakatan Harapan, that the Perikatan Nasional administration should adopt for a Unity Budget 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — There will not be a Unity Budget if the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration rejects the fiscal measures suggested by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to save jobs and the economy, cautioned DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

In a statement today, Lim listed six fiscal measures, as recommended by PH, that the PN administration should adopt for a Unity Budget 2021.

However, Lim also stressed that any consultation process that leads to a Unity Budget 2021 is not an expression of PH’s support for the legitimacy of the PN administration but rather of the Royal decree that rejected the prime minister’s bid to call a state of emergency.

“DAP reiterates that this Unity Budget is crucial in upholding the royal decree rejecting an emergency proclamation for the country, avoid additional any requests for an emergency and also avoid snap general elections, which will only worsen Covid-19 infections. The Unity Budget is not equivalent to the so-called unity government as speculated.

“PH has clearly stated that this budget consultative process is not an expression of support or acceptance of the political and moral legitimacy of the present PN federal government. If any of the key six measures proposed by PH are rejected, then there will be no Unity Budget that can work to benefit the nation, our national economy and the rakyat,” said Lim.

PH’s proposed six fiscal measures are as follows: