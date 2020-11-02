Covid-19: ‘Takeaway, don’t dine in’, SDMC chairman advises Kuching residents

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks during a press conference on the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, April 23, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Nov 2 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is advising residents of Kuching District to ‘tapau’ or buy takeaway food rather than eat-in following an increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in the district involving food outlets.

He said many of the positive cases in the district lately have been traced back to close contacts who went to cafes and restaurants in the districts.

“In view of the increasing number of positive cases in Kuching District involving cafes and restaurants, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would like to advise the residents of Kuching to buy their food takeaway or ‘tapau’.

“You can also order your food online,” he said.

Uggah was speaking at the committee’s daily Covid-19 update press conference here today.

Apart from that, the SDMC chairman also advised Sarawakians not to travel unnecessarily into red zone districts, namely Kuching.

The same goes for those from Kuching District, he said, advising them against traveling out of the district, at least for another two weeks.

Uggah also encouraged employers and heads of departments to allow their employees and subordinates to work from home at least for the coming two weeks or until further directives are announced.

Meanwhile, Uggah advised the public not to spread unverified news of lists of alleged high risk areas in social media as this can cause confusion among the public.

He said only SDMC has the authority to release the list of high risk areas.

“I have seen many of these fake news and unverified lists in social media. I urge the public to please stop spreading them around in social media. Only SDMC is authorised to release such lists.

“There is no benefit in spreading these fake and unverified news. So please help and stop spreading these fake news,” said Uggah.

On another note, Uggah said with the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting to be held next Monday, DUN secretary Pele Peter Tinggom tomorrow (Nov 3) will be announcing the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by DUN members and other visitors.

"He will announce tomorrow as he is the DUN secretary. Yes (there has been a circular) even for me to go for screening three days before the sitting. Pele will announce the details tomorrow," he said.