CMCO: Selangor Sultan reminds local authorities, police to be more stringent

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam in this file picture taken on March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Nov 2 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has reminded the local authorities and police in the state to be more strict in monitoring adherence to the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The Alam Shah Palace in a statement today said His Royal Highness was disappointed that many parties, especially the operators of entertainment and food premises who were still not serious, negligent or failed to comply with the CMCO.

It said Sultan Sharafuddin was also worried that if the public continued to be stubborn by not complying with the CMCO standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Covid-19 spread would be difficult to be overcome.

Yesterday, Selangor recorded a high number of new cases at 225.

The statement also said that Sultan Sharafuddin congratulated Sungai Buloh Hospital’s head of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Dr C. Suresh Kumar and head of the Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Department, Dr Shaiful Azman Zakaria for being recognised with the Global Heath Award 2020, recently.

“His Royal Highness is proud of the excellent achievements of the frontliners at Sungai Buloh Hospital in particular and also in Selangor generally for showing a high level of dedication and commitment in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“His Royal Highness hopes that the frontliners will continue to be patient and strong in carrying out their duties in treating Covid-19 patients,” the statement said. — Bernama