PAS inclusive party that treats everyone equally, says its appointed Sabah assemblyman

Sabah assemblyman from PAS, Dr Aliakbar Gulasan sworn in as Sabah State Assemblyman at the Sabah State Assembly Building in Kota Kinabalu, October 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 1 — PAS is an inclusive party and even in Sabah the people are well-treated regardless of their religious or racial background, said newly appointed state assemblyman Dr Aliakbar Gulasan.

The Sabah PAS Liaison Committee secretary said there was no question of PAS being branded as an Islamic party in the state because the most important struggle for the party was equality for all.

“I will prove that PAS is an inclusive party. Islam is a comprehensive religion not only in matters related to worship and divine affairs, but in all dealings.

“I will also work for a broader agenda such as conservation of the environment, maintaining cleanliness, integrity and others because these are religious demands. PAS has been ruling Kelantan for 30 years and the people are treated fairly and equally,” he told Bernama.

Aliakbar took his oath as Sabah state assemblyman on Oct 8 and is the first PAS Sabah leader to be nominated a state representative.

PAS is part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition together with Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Progresif Sabah (SAPP) and PN together with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) form Gabungan Rakyat Sabah that governs the state today.

Among other things Aliakbar said he would recommend that the government prepares a strategic plan to increase better employment opportunities for the people of Sabah.

“I will show that as a PAS representative integrity is important and that PAS is actually a party that respects all races and religions,” he said.

He said the current national integration measures, especially involving the people would have to be strengthened to ensure that Sabah, Sarawak and the Peninsula remain united to ensure long-term peace and solidarity. — Bernama