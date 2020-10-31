Kit Siang: Delay tabling Budget 2021 by a week so that Opposition can scrutinise, ensure passing in Parliament

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang urges the government to postpone the tabling of Budget 2021 by a week. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― DAP’s Lim Kit Siang is calling on the government to postpone the tabling of Budget 2021 by one week so that the Opposition members can scrutinise it.

He said this is to ensure the Budget will be approved when brought to Parliament.

“The presentation of the 2021 Budget in Parliament on Friday, November 6 should be postponed by one week to November 13 so that the 2021 Budget could incorporate the proposals by both the Perikatan Nasional government and the Pakatan Harapan Opposition to ensure that the 2021 Budget could be adopted by Parliament,” he said in a statement today.

The MP for Iskandar Puteri pointed out that Covid-19 cases globally are increasing and Malaysia stands at 87th place in the world.

Malaysia is also trying to keep its cases down to three digits although on October 24 and 26 cases were at 1,228 and 1,240.

As such, he urged the government to come together to work towards finding a solution.

“At this juncture, let Parliament have a 2021 Budget to save lives and livelihoods in Malaysia in the Covid-19 pandemic, which should reflect for the first time an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach and mindset representing the views of both the government and the Opposition in the war against Covid-19 epidemic,” he added.

Up until yesterday, Malaysia has had 30,889 individuals infected by Covid-19. Active cases stand at 10,392 and the death toll stands at 249.