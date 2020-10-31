Higher Education Ministry allocates RM24m for B40 students’ data plan packages

Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad said in collaboration with telecommunication companies, YTL Foundation and Lembaga Tabung Haji, 225,784 SIM cards have been distributed to the students. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31 ― The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) has allocated RM24 million for internet data plan assistance to 320,396 students from the B40 category, to ensure that they enjoy a conducive online learning environment following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad said in collaboration with telecommunication companies, YTL Foundation and Lembaga Tabung Haji, 225,784 SIM cards have been distributed to the students.

“The remaining 94,612 students will receive cash for the purpose of purchasing data plans,” she said at at the launch of the data plan package and device assistance for higher education students at the ministry here yesterday.

She said 5,965 students would be receiving free laptops, 2,700 students would receive cash assistance for the same purpose while 300 others would be getting financial loan assistance to own a laptop at a special price.

“The total amount allocated to finance purchase of this device is estimated at RM13 million,” she said.

Noraini said, in an effort to alleviate the burden of students to bear the cost in following online PdP , the ministry had offered to provide cash assistance of RM50 to all new students for the 2020/2021 session, worth RM3.8 million.

“Through this cash assistance, some 76,153 students will enjoy the benefits that are expected to help them follow the new norm in PdP,” she said.

She added that to ensure continuity or enable the students to continue online PdP, the ministry in collaboration with Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS) launched a crowdfunding initiative through Tabung Prihatin Siswa.

The move is seen as a platform to get outsiders to join KPT in channeling contributions to help students continue online PdP without any difficulties, said Noraini.

The ministry hopes that the assistance and initiatives offered will be fully utilised and will be able to help students as they face challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, she added. ― Bernama