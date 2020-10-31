Dr Noor Hisham: Record daily Covid-19 recoveries at 1,000 today, with 659 new cases

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaking during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31 — The number of recoveries from Covid-19 has reached an all-time high today, as Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 1,000 have been discharged and sent home today.

He said this brings the cumulative number of full recoveries from Covid-19 to 21,248 cases, or 67.4 per cent of all total cases.

“As of 12pm today, 659 new cases were reported, with Sabah remaining the highest at 529 cases, followed by Selangor with 55 cases, and Negri Sembilan with 25 cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his press conference.

This brings the cumulative total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 31,548, with 10,051 still active.

“Of the 659 cases today, 137 or 20.8 per cent of the total are related to the prison clusters and temporary detainment clusters, including 26 cases from the Kepayan prison cluster and 111 cases from the Rumah Merah cluster.

“Only one of the cases today is an import case, in which the infection occurred abroad, involving a foreigner arriving from Bangladesh,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Alongside the three earlier-mentioned states, others include Labuan Federal Territory with 12 cases, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory with 11 cases, Sarawak with nine cases, Perak with six cases, Putrajaya with four cases, two cases in Kedah, Penang and Terengganu respectively, and one case in Pahang and Kelantan respectively.

“Currently there are 83 cases being treated in Intensive Care Units, 19 of which require breathing assistance. No deaths were reported today, leaving the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 at 249 cases or 0.8 per cent of all total cases.

“Similarly, the ministry has determined no new clusters have emerged today, leaving the total amount of clusters at 247, with 133 still active and 114 resolved,” he said.