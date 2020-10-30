Sarawak MMEA detains fishing boat for encroaching into restricted fishing zone

The local fishing boat detained for encroaching into a restricted fishing zone. ― Borneo Post pic

MIRI, Oct 30 ― A local fishing boat with five crew members was detained on Wednesday (October 28) for encroaching into a restricted fishing zone not listed in its licence.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri chief Capt Md Fauzi Othman said the boat with Class C licence was spotted about six nautical miles off Kuala Niah during “Operasi Khas Kuda Laut” at about 10.50am.

“The Class C boat has committed an offense for carrying out activities in Zone B.

“It is an offense for a Class C boat to fish less than 12 nautical miles (from shore) as it violates the conditions stated in its licence,” said Md Fauzi in a statement yesterday.

The boat was operated by five Malaysian men aged between 28 and 68 years including a skipper, without any permit from the Fisheries Department. All crew members were detained and escorted into the MMEA Miri Zone Vessel Detention Centre Jetty for further investigation while the boat as well as 200kg of fish have been confiscated.

“The case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for violating the legal conditions of the licence,” added Md Fauzi.

According to Md Fauzi, MMEA is taking seriously encroachment into other zones especially Zone A and B as it could affect the income of traditional coastal fishermen and reproduction of marine life.

The public can contact MMEA Miri operations centre at 085-418204 or MMEA Sarawak operations centre at 082-432544 for any complaints, feedback and emergencies at sea. ― Borneo Post