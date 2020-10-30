Putrajaya mulling temporary work permits for undocumented migrants, says PM

A worker collects palm oil fruit at a plantation in Bahau, Negri Sembilan, January 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

MUAR, Oct 30 — The government is considering to issue temporary work permits to illegal foreign workers in the country to overcome the shortage of foreign workers in the oil palm and rubber industries, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said the government was seeking ways to solve the problem of shortage of foreign workers in these two sectors, especially after Malaysia closed its borders to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The proposal is to give one- or two-year work permits, he said at a meet-the-people session with the Chinese community and Chinese non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Pagoh here today.

“Give them a temporary licence or work permit, like what we call an amnesty or legalisation programme. This is what we are mulling over,” he added.

Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh Member of Parliament, was replying to a question from the chairman of Bukit Pasir Tiong Hua Association, Er Yu Peng, on the government’s efforts to help residents involved in the oil palm sector in Pagoh as they are now facing a shortage of workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama