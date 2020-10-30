Covid-19: Nine non-Muslim houses of worship closed in Nilai

Armed Forces personnel are seen guarding the area at Putra Point Nilai, October 28, 2020. ― Bernama pic

NILAI, Oct 30 ― Nine non-Muslim houses of worship including temples and churches located in areas which have been placed under conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Nilai, have been closed since last Wednesday.

State Human Resources, Plantation and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said three temples are in Desa Jasmin, Desa Cempaka and Desa Melati while six churches are operating in shophouses around Bandar Baru Nilai.

“In addition, all small houses of worship that are not registered with the state government should also be closed to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a special press conference on Nilai CMCO zones here, today.

A total of 35 localities and housing areas are affected by the CMCO in Nilai.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on October 26 was reported to have said that the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) would be enforced at Putra Point Nilai from Oct 28 to Nov 10, involving two workers’ hostels which were detected to have contributed to the increase in positive Covid-19 cases, namely, in Jalan BBN 1/7B, Jalan BBN 1/7F and Jalan BBN 1/2E.

Ismail Sabri said the government also agreed to implement the CMCO in Nilai for the same period following the increase in positive Covid-19 cases involving foreigners.

As at yesterday, Negri Sembilan recorded 43 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 1,559 cases. ― Bernama