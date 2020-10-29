Scale2Dubai programme opens registration for Malaysian entrepreneurs

Malaysia, along with more than 190 countries, will be participating in Expo 2020 Dubai which will take place from October 1, 2021 to March 21, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Malaysian start-ups, innovators and small businesses will get a chance to expand their market internationally, especially the Middle East, by taking part in a global entrepreneur programme, Scale2Dubai.

Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) Chief Operating Officer Syed Ahmad Syed Mustafa said the Scale2Dubai programme will provide entrepreneurs with an ecosystem they need to succeed in Dubai and globally.

Successful applicants to the Scale2Dubai programme will get two years’ free working space at Dubai's District 2020, support in visa and business set-up, two years’ subsidised urban living, access to funding, access to networks and more.

Malaysia, along with more than 190 countries, will be participating in Expo 2020 Dubai which will take place from October 1, 2021 to March 21, 2022.

The Expo 2020 Dubai site will be converted into District 2020 in October 2022 to become a mixed-use community and smart urban destination.

Interested Malaysian entrepreneurs can register for the Scale2Dubai programme through https://www.district2020.ae/scale2dubai or email to [email protected]