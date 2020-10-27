Shafie Apdal: Warisan will support Budget 2021 if focus is on helping the people

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal hoped that the 2021 Budget would not only focus on development but would also take into consideration the businesses and individuals impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 27 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has no problem in supporting the 2021 Budget if to a great extent it is focused on helping the people, overcoming Covid-19 and reviving the country’s economy, said President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said since the medical and health sector in Sabah had been lagging behind the other states, the 2021 Budget should focus on resolving these shortcomings for the benefit of the people here.

He said the government must ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit Sabah is managed as best possible and more quarantine centres are set up close to the community, for the sake of their convenience.

As the King and the Malay rulers had said, the interests of the people and the country are important. If for example the Prihatin food aid is extended to help alleviate the people’s burden, we will give our support,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Last Sunday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah stressed that Budget 2021, which will be tabled in the next parliamentary session, is very important to the people, especially in terms of dealing with Covid-19 and restoring the country’s economy.

Mohd Shafie expressed hope that the 2021 Budget would not only focus on development but would also take into consideration the businesses and individuals impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said with more and more companies under immense pressure in the current economic situation, certain measures must be taken to revive the economic sector before the government imposes taxes on these companies. — Bernama