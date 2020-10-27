Report: MBSJ closes HQ for disinfection after staff tests positive for Covid-19

According to a report, the MBSJ headquarters in USJ 5 has been closed for disinfection after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) headquarters in USJ 5 has been closed for disinfection after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, the SJ Echo reported today.

The community news publication attached a notice by MBSJ in a post on its Facebook page, which said that the headquarters will be closed today and reopen tomorrow.

“All customers are advised to conduct all necessary affairs through online methods. The office will reopen Wednesday, October 27, 2020,” read the statement.

An MBSJ spokesman confirmed the closure when contacted by Malay Mail but not the positive result that the SJ Echo reported.

Subang Jaya is in the Petaling sub-district that is currently a Covid-19 red zone.