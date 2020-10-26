Voters ‘at fault’ for current political turmoil due to their choice at the ballot, Umno’s deputy minister says

The deputy communications and multimedia minister said the precarious split in the Dewan Rakyat is the result of voters choosing their representatives during the last general election, which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) trounced by Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said today that voters only have themselves to blame for the country’s current political instability, as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration’s fate remains in the balance.

The deputy communications and multimedia minister said the precarious split in the Dewan Rakyat is the result of voters choosing their representatives during the last general election, which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) trounced by Pakatan Harapan.

“And the ones that caused this situation is the people. The people are the ones who voted like they did, because they were lied to,” he claimed after attending a BN meeting at PWTC this evening.

Despite his claim, the current PN government, which also included Umno, was the result of Muhyiddin and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia allying itself with former political enemies, after which Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister.

Zahidi also alleged that PH had lied on among others that National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) repayments would be nullified, along with the abolishment of highway tolls, both of which he said never materialised.

“The people are the ones who made the decision; the situation today is because the people made such a decision [when voting] and the politicians are only correcting the situation,” he said.

A recording of the Padang Besar MP’s remarks has been made available to Malay Mail.

Zahidi went on to explain how the politicians are now tasked with figuring out how to solve the current political uncertainty, which in turn caused adverse effects on the economy.

“The situation right now is 50-50, so investors won’t come and the country’s economy won’t be too good.

“So the politicians are only correcting the situation, so how we want to achieve that is what we have been giving our views for,” he said.

Zahidi had said earlier that an Umno Supreme council meeting is expected to be held later tonight to decide the party’s stand on Muhyiddin’s leadership.