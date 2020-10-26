Vacancies for rehiring programme, expatriates to go through MYFutureJobs effective Nov 1, says HR minister

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the advertisement on vacancies at MYFutureJobs should not be less than 14 days for the rehiring programme of foreign workers in the country and 30 days for the application of expatriates. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 26 — Effective November 1, employers who wish to hire foreign workers through the rehiring programme as well as apply for the recruitment of expatriates are required to advertise the vacancies first on the national employment portal, MYFutureJobs.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the advertisement on vacancies at MYFutureJobs should not be less than 14 days for the rehiring programme of foreign workers in the country and 30 days for the application of expatriates.

This will be followed by an interview with the candidates by representatives of employers and agencies of the Ministry of Human Resources, namely the Social Security Organisation (Socso), he said.

“Information such as job title, salary offered, academic qualifications or required skills and competencies must be displayed on MYFutureJobs,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan said employers are also required to register and apply through the Integrated Foreign Workers Management System (ePPAX) as a condition of compliance with labour laws for the employment of non-citizen workers.

From November 1, any employer and employee who uses JobsMalaysia will be redirected to the MYFutureJobs portal, which would be a single platform for the Ministry of Human Resources to monitor job matching involving locals, he said.

“It is to ensure that Malaysians are given priorities in employment opportunities. Applications for foreign workers or expatriates will only be considered if no Malaysians are interested in applying for the position,” he said.

Any inquiries regarding employment services and the MYFutureJobs portal, can be made by contacting Socso at 03-8091 5300, he said. — Bernama