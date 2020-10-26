Don’t sell your land, Sarawak deputy CM tells longhouse folk

Masing (second right) presents a land title to one of the recipients from Rumah Lugat as Ugak (third right), Nyabong (fourth right) and others look on. — Borneo Post Online

KAPIT, Oct 26 — Native customary rights (NCR) land owners here are advised to never sell their land for quick gain.

Speaking at an event to hand out individual land titles at Rumah Lugat, Nanga Semawang, Majau, Sungai Mujong, Baleh recently, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing reminded that their land is an important asset inherited from their forefathers, which they should cultivate and not sell.

“Your land is no more just NCR (Native Customary Rights) land without title. You should never think of selling the land for quick gain. But instead should develop the land in order to generate income.

“Don’t ever sell it. Once you sell the land it is not yours forever,” the Baleh assemblyman said.

During the function, he handed out 123 land titles to 65 landowners from Rumah Lugat (35 owners), Rumah Pioh (27 owners) and Rumah Agan (three owners) for their land of about 479 hectares.

On a related matter, Masing told the crowd that the GPS government is committed to protecting the native customary rights land by surveying them and issuing the owners with individual land titles through the new survey initiative under Section 6 and Section 18 of the Land Code.

He explained that although the exercise is very expensive the cost is borne by the government.

Also speaking at the function were Hulu Rajang member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang. — Borneo Post Online