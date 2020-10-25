Possible impromptu meeting at PM Muhyiddin’s Damansara Heights residence with ministers and officers spotted

Several VIP cars are seen entering Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin house in Bukit Damansara October 25,2020.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — An impromptu meeting is believed to be taking place tonight at the private residence of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after his failed request to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare a state emergency earlier today.

Several cars supposedly ferrying federal ministers from Muhyiddin’s government were seen entering his house in Damansara Heights tonight, with at least two political secretaries of ministers also seen entering the residences.

At least 20 media personnel have gathered outside the residence here, anticipating possible updates from within.

The objective of the meeting has yet to be established.

This with the added silence from the Prime Minister’s Office or any other federal ministers who have yet to acknowledge Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision not to declare a state of emergency.

A meeting initially scheduled to take place in Putrajaya tomorrow morning between Muhyiddin and all state chief ministers have also been called off at the eleventh hour for reasons that remain unclear.

The decision not to declare the state of emergency by Al-Sultan Abdullah was made earlier today after he and seven other Malay Rulers deliberated at the Istana Negara for almost three hours over Muhyiddin’s request to invoke the emergency.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had said there was no need to declare the state of emergency and that he was satisfied and had faith with the current government’s manner of handling the Covid-19 pandemic.