PBB urges Sarawak govt to set up Petroleum Heritage Fund to help students and senior citizens

PBB senior vice president Datuk Sri Fadillah Yusof speaking at PBB special mini-convention for the southern zone at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) October 25, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 25 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today urged the state government to set up Sarawak Petroleum Heritage Fund (SPHF), using state sales tax (SST) payment from oil and gas companies.

“Perhaps a budget of RM1 billion could be considered for SPHF in the 2021 State Budget,” he said at the PBB special mini-convention for the southern zone at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

Fadillah said the funds will enable the state government to provide free higher education in the form of scholarships or grants to all Sarawakian students.

“The fund can also be used to help B40 group, build houses for the poor, and to provide financial assistance of RM500 monthly to senior citizens who are living in hardship,” he said.

Fadilah said the latest data shows that 16 per cent of senior citizens in Sarawak are categorised as poor and living in hardship.

Meanwhile, Fadillah, who is also Petrajaya Member of Parliament urged party members to be more active in social media and prepare themselves to fight the cyberwar.

He said social media has become the main platform in the dissemination of information and propaganda to the extent where it can influence voters.

“The role of social media has increasingly become important while the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said PBB members must act fast to counter attacks against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and PBB in social media.

“We must all remember that the perception war in social media had resulted in the shocking defeat of the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election in 2018,” he said.

Fadillah also urged PBB delegates and GPS leaders at all levels to be personally active in social media to answer whatever issues that are raised and to convey the correct messages to the people.

He said the ongoing political chaos in Peninsular Malaysia should be a lesson for all to be united in defending the people and state.