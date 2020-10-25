Covid-19: Malaysia records 823 new cases with eight deaths, all cases locally transmitted

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on October 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Malaysia added another 823 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 26,565 as of 12pm today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement this evening reported another eight deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 229 cases.

All cases were locally transmitted.

“Sabah reported 533 cases (64.8 per cent) from the total. This is a reduction of 356 cases compared to yesterday. This is due to a lower number of cases reported at the Kepayan prison in Kota Kinabalu, which dropped from 434 yesterday to 67 today.

“However, this is still a high number compared to other states. Efforts are being increased in regards to our case detections throughout Sabah, which now has 17 red zones.

“States in the Klang Valley reported 99 cases, from which 44 were from existing clusters,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Meanwhile 162 cases were reported from the Seberang Prai cluster, Kepayan prisons cluster and Tembok cluster. All of these cases are in the conditional movement control order zones.

The ministry also added that one individual who reported positive in Klang Valley today had a history of travelling to Sabah. That brings the total number of infected who have a history of travelling to Sabah to 469 cases.

Of the 533 cases in Sabah, 160 came from the existing clusters while 27 came from the new clusters in Titir, Omadal, Bandaran and Jambul. Another 270 cases were from close contact while 103 cases came through screening activities.

Dr Noor Hisham said in Penang, two cases came from the new cluster in Bayan while the rest came from the existing clusters.

“In Selangor, out of 88 cases, 39 came from existing clusters while five were from the new cluster in Mentari, 28 cases from close contact while 21 cases came through screening activities,” he said.

In Kuala Lumpur, five cases were from existing clusters, one from close contacts and four from screening activities.

In Terengganu all seven cases came from the new cluster in Makekar while in Perak, five cases were from existing clusters, one from close contact.

Kedah, Kelantan and Putrajaya all added one new case each today.

All eight deaths today were Malaysian citizens from Sabah. The youngest of the deceased was a 34-years-old male who had a history of obesity and sleep apnea syndrome. The oldest was a female aged 80 with no history of comorbidity issues.

“As of today, there are 99 individuals in the internal care unit. Thirty of them are in need of ventilators,” Dr Noor Hisham added.