The Petaling District Health Clinic staff conducting Covid-19 swab tests at Pelangi Apartments October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) have identified another nine new Covid-19 clusters today.

Four of these clusters are in Sabah while one new cluster apiece emerged in Selangor, Penang, Sarawak, Johor and Negri Sembilan.

MOH in a statement said the total number of clusters that reported positive cases today was 34.

