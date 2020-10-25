Anwar: Agong’s historic no-emergency decision in line with Constitution’s spirit, understands Malaysians’ worries

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at Le Meredian Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision today to not declare a state of emergency in Malaysia is a historic and wise decision that has further strengthened the country’s democratic system, Opposition Leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, said he welcomed and appreciated the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as well as the courtesy of the Malay Rulers on the stand taken in relation to the prime minister and his Cabinet’s request for a declaration of a state of emergency.

“The Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s historic decision in rejecting the prime minister and Cabinet’s motion for the declaration of emergency clearly strengthens the Constitutional Monarchy and parliamentary democracy system,” he said in a statement tonight, referring to the system of governance practised in Malaysia.

According to Parliament Malaysia’s website, Malaysia practices parliamentary democracy with constitutional monarchy and with the Agong as the paramount ruler.

In the same statement, Anwar also praised the Agong’s decision today as displaying an understanding of public worries and concern over the country’s democratic system.

“It is clearly a decision that is in line with the Constitution’s spirit and understanding of the pulse of the public’s anxiety and voice as voiced out by political leaders, civil society, academic figures and responsible media who wished that the democratic system would not be tainted,” he said.

Anwar went on to acknowledge the Agong’s advice for political leaders including MPs to not engage in excessive politicking.

“Political leaders, including MPs, should be caring and take on the responsibility in line with the Constitution’s spirit and duty to the public, the Parliament and country to be able to balance all claims related to justice, rejection of corruption and to limit any abuse of power.

“In line with this spirit, we will ensure that the plan to tackle the Covid-19 disaster, the problems of unemployment and poverty and to drive economic growth can be implemented in a more planned and effective manner,” he said.

Earlier today, Istana Negara said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has decided there is no need to enforce a state of emergency on Malaysia following a plea by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the King to consider implementing one.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision was made after a meeting this afternoon between the King and other Malay rulers.