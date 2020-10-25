Agong says no need for a state of emergency

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Mustafa Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah leaves the National Palace after a special meeting of the Malay Rulers October 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has decided that there is no need to enforce a state of emergency following a plea by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the King to consider implementing one.

A statement by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the decision was made after the meeting today between the King and seven other Malay Rulers that took place at the Istana Negara this afternoon.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is of the opinion that there is no need right now for His Royal Highness to declare a state of emergency for the country or any other parts of Malaysia,” read Ahmad Fadil’s statement.

