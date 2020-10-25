A weak government is not an ‘emergency’, says PKR info chief

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

UALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Malaysia is not in any economic or health crisis that would justify invoking “emergency” powers, said Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Rejecting the Perikatan Nasional government’s attempts to variously paint the country as in an “economic emergency” or “health emergency”, the PKR information chief said the only crisis of note was the weakness of the federal administration.

“No matter what the PN administration tries to call their proposal, the fact is there is no emergency.

“Instead, the country is only threatened by incompetence of the PN administration, especially in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. How could Malaysians accept Azmin Ali’s call to unite behind such a weak government?” Shamsul Iskandar said in a statement today.

He also rejected attempts to portray the only options available to Malaysians as either emergency rule or a general election alongside Covid-19, saying Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could spare the country both by resigning as the prime minister.

Citing Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution that said the PM could either resign or seek the dissolution of Parliament upon a loss of support, he said the former would be the only responsible decision.

The PKR leader then criticised the PN coalition for dragging the Malay Rulers into their crisis with the attempt to invoke “emergency” rule.

Shamsul Iskandar also noted there was nothing to prevent a change of government amid a pandemic, saying this was precisely what happened in March through the so-called “Sheraton Move” that saw PN replace the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Prevailing rumours emerged on Wednesday that Muhyiddin would seek to invoke “emergency powers” to prop up his administration that was under challenge from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

These rumours accelerated after Muhyddin rushed to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the Pahang palace on Friday, which led to a meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers today.

The plan has met with resistance from politicians both past and present, civil society groups, professional associations, and members of the public.