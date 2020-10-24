Sea Park market closed after trader tests positive for Covid-19, says PJ Mayor

Petaling Jaya City Council mayor Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar said the 73-year-old trader was detected as Covid-19 positive on October 22. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Petaling Jaya City Council mayor Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar today confirmed that a vegetable seller from the Sea Park market has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, Mohd Sayuthi said the 73-year-old trader was detected as Covid-19 positive on October 22.

“The trader has four shoplots in the market and also supplies vegetables to other traders in the same market besides selling it to the public.

“The Health Ministry is currently carrying out an investigation to check on the number of staff he has and efforts are being taken for contact tracing,” he said.

Mohd Sayuthi said the Petaling District Health Office and the Petaling Jaya City Council will be meeting the market management today to discuss the next course of action.

The market is currently closed until further notice for disinfection process and contact tracing.

Yesterday Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei had announced on Facebook that the market would be closed until further notice due to a detection of a Covid-19 case.