Ismail Sabri says EMCO for Tropicana workers’ hostel in Selangor ends tomorrow, but subject to CMCO after that

KUALA LUMPUR, October 24 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed onto the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort’s dormitory for workers will end tomorrow, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

“However, even if the ECMO is lifted from the workers hostel, the hostel is still subject to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that is imposed on Selangor,” he said during his live press briefing.

The EMCO on the workers hostel was imposed after a worrying number of Covid-19 positive cases were detected there.

