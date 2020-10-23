GOF in Kota Baru seizes smuggled women clothing, bags, shoes worth over RM200,000

KOTA BARU, Oct 23 — The General Operations Force (GOF9) has seized about RM205,380 worth of various women clothing, slippers, shoes and branded bags, suspected to have been smuggled into the country from Thailand.

GOF Battalion 9 commanding officer Supt Nor Azizan Yusof told Bernama that all items were seized in three raids under Op Benteng in Lubok Gong, Rantau Panjang near here early today.

He said the first raid was carried out near an illegal jetty at 1am, where several men fled the scene using a boat upon realising the presence of the team.

“An inspection found sacks containing women clothing of various brands,” he said, adding that the seized items were estimated to be worth RM106,759 including a Mitsubishi Pajero.

Following the seizure, a house at a village near Lubok Gong was raided at 1.20am, where sacks containing women clothing, bags and shoes, worth RM50,980, were found hidden inside a Proton Waja car.

In the third rate at another house, which took place 20 minutes later, sacks containing the same items worth RM47,650 were seized and believed to have just been brought in from Thailand.

He said all seized items would be handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama